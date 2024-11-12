The Joint Parliamentary Committee's (JPC) scheduled study tour to examine the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, has been postponed in Guwahati and two other cities due to members' involvement in state assembly elections.

Committee members requested Chairman Jagdambika Pal to delay the tour, citing their commitments to electoral processes in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and various by-elections across the country.

The tour, originally planned for November 9-14, was set to cover Guwahati, Patna, and Lucknow. Additional stops in Bhubaneswar and Kolkata were also scheduled as part of the committee's comprehensive review of the bill.

The JPC has been actively working on the legislation since August, conducting 25 meetings and consulting 123 stakeholders, including representatives from six states, eight Waqf boards, and four minority commissions. The committee has also reviewed input from six ministries regarding the proposed amendments.

The committee's report is expected to be presented during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, scheduled from November 25 to December 20. The report will address proposed changes to the management and regulation of Waqf properties across India.