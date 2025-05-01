Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Borah on May 1 trained guns on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of making "deeply offensive and misogynistic" remarks that tarnish the dignity of Assamese women.



Addressing a press conference, Borah condemned Sarma's controversial comments made during a recent public meeting at Borsola in Dhekiajuli. The Chief Minister had allegedly stated that women had to "trade their virginity" to secure government jobs during the Congress-led regime between 2001 and 2015. Terming the statement as "an insult to thousands of hardworking women," Borah said the remark casts an unfair shadow over their achievements and questions their integrity.



"During that period, Himanta Biswa Sarma himself held key ministerial positions. Was he then playing the role of Dhritarashtra, turning a blind eye to such alleged acts?" Borah challenged, branding the Chief Minister’s comments as hypocritical and morally bankrupt.



In a scathing comparison, Borah placed Sarma "fourth in line" after Duryodhan, Ravan, and the 'Lora Roja'—figures historically infamous for dishonoring women.



Defending the women who secured government jobs during the Congress era, Borah highlighted their significant contributions as professors, lecturers, nurses, and doctors, emphasizing that their selection was based on merit. "Their service to society cannot be belittled by such irresponsible statements," he asserted.



Borah also pointed out the irony that many of these appointments were made while Sarma himself was an influential minister in the same Congress government. "Photographs exist showing Himanta Biswa Sarma handing over appointment letters to women candidates. He should reflect on his own role before making such reprehensible accusations," the Congress leader added.