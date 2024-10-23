Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma questioned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's failed promise of providing jobs to 5 lakh youths in the state on being elected as the CM.

He also criticised a recent Cabinet decision to provide Rs 2,500 in aid to women, claiming that it was made an hour before the election announcement.

"Was the JMM-Congress coalition killing mosquitoes for five years?" Himanta asked, labelling the announcement of financial aid to women a political scam.

"Only the JMM-Congress can pull off such a stunt," he added.

Furthermore, Sarma highlighted Soren's claim that, as the son of Shibu Soren, he would provide employment opportunities to the youth.

"Did anyone actually receive a job?" Sarma questioned, referring to allegations of corruption and irregularities in the recruitment process. He also shed light on recent incidents of paper leaks and scandals during examinations.

Rubbishing Soren's employment claims, CM Himanta said, "No one has gotten jobs," further questioning the Jharkhand chief minister if he is Shibu Soren's son.

Furthermore, Sarma took a jibe at Soren for breaking a vow he made on his father, asserting, "If I swear on my father, I will die, but I will never break my promise."

He pointed at Soren's claim of providing financial aid to unemployed youths and questioned if any such assistance was materialised.