Was Zubeen Garg poisoned? Bandmate points to conspiracy, suspicious acts

A shocking development has emerged in the death of Assam icon Zubeen Garg, as police have arrested Siddharth Sharma following allegations that he and Shyamkanu Mahanta poisoned the singer and staged his death as an accidental drowning during a yacht trip in Singapore.

Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, in a statement recorded under Section 175 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), has alleged that Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta poisoned the victim and deliberately chose a foreign venue to conceal their conspiracy.

The explosive testimony forms the basis for Sharma's arrest on charges of criminal conspiracy, murder, and culpable homicide, as detailed in the grounds of arrest signed by Dr Rosie Kalita, Senior Superintendent of Police at CM's Special Vigilance Cell in Assam.

Goswami, who stayed with Sharma in Room 3010 at Pan Pacific Hotel in Singapore, claims that prior to Garg's death, a conspiracy was formulated to portray his death as accidental. He alleges observing suspicious conduct in the days leading up to the incident.

The witness statement paints a disturbing picture of the events aboard the yacht. According to the document, Sharma forcibly seized control of the vessel from its sailor, causing it to wobble dangerously in mid-sea and endanger all passengers.

During the critical moments when Garg was gasping for breath and almost drowning, Sharma was allegedly heard shouting "Jabo de, jabo de" — an Assamese phrase meaning "let him go, let him go."

Goswami's most compelling claim centres on Garg's swimming ability. The witness emphasised that Garg was an expert swimmer who had trained both him and the accused, and therefore could not have died due to drowning.

When Garg began frothing at the mouth and nose, Sharma allegedly dismissed it as acid reflux and assured others there was nothing to worry about, instead of arranging necessary medical facilities. Police allege this inaction facilitated Garg's early demise.

The arrest grounds also mention that Sharma instructed Tanmoy Phukan, an NRI member of the Assam Association in Singapore, not to arrange drinks, claiming he alone would provide them.

In what investigators view as an attempt to suppress evidence, Sharma allegedly instructed Goswami not to share yacht videos with anyone.

Police say their case is built on material evidence collected during the investigation, including documentary records, financial transactions, and witness statements that establish Sharma's culpability. The arrest complies with Article 22(1) of the Constitution of India and Supreme Court precedents in landmark cases, including Pankaj Bansal v Union of India.

The document notes that Sharma has failed to provide any satisfactory explanation regarding the events leading up to Garg's death.