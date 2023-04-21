The picturesque town of Haflong, nestled in the hills of Dima Hasao district in Assam, has been grappling with a severe water scarcity crisis for the past 5-6 months. With acute water shortage and no reliable water supply from the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department, the residents are facing immense troubles and issues in meeting their basic water needs. Women and people can be seen standing in long queues with buckets, hoping to get a few precious liters of water. The situation has prompted residents to demand permanent solutions to address the persistent water scarcity issue in the area.

Water Crisis in Greater Haflong Area



The Greater Haflong area has been reeling under acute water scarcity, with the PHE department failing to provide adequate water supply to the residents. This has caused widespread inconvenience, with people having to rely on water tankers as the only source of relief. The situation has become dire, with no immediate solutions in sight, leaving the local population in distress.

Waiting for Rain as Hope



As the dry spell continues, residents are eagerly awaiting the arrival of monsoon rains, hoping that it will replenish the water sources and alleviate the water scarcity situation. However, the dependence on rainwater as the primary source of water supply highlights the lack of a sustainable and reliable solution to address the water crisis in Haflong.

Lack of Storage and Distribution Mechanisms



Residents have expressed their frustration with the PHE department, stating that there are no proper storage facilities or distribution mechanisms in place. Despite surveys conducted by officers from Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), no concrete steps have been taken to address the issue. This has led to questions about the disparity between the successful implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in other parts of Dima Hasao and the lack of progress in Haflong under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation.

Residents Demand Permanent Solutions



Frustrated with the lack of progress and temporary measures, some residents have taken legal recourse, with one person filing a case against the PHE department. "We pay taxes but don't get water in return. We don't get a positive response from PHE. We are the sufferers, and it's a clear violation of Article 21 of the Constitution," said a local resident. The demand for permanent solutions to address the growing population and persistent water scarcity issue in Haflong is becoming increasingly vocal.

PHE Department's Response



In a press meet, the executive engineer of the PHE department acknowledged that the source from where the water is brought has dried up, leading to the current water scarcity situation. However, no immediate relief measures or plans for addressing the issue were announced, leaving the residents of Haflong anxiously awaiting a resolution to their long-standing water woes.

Frustrated Residents



With Haflong facing acute water scarcity for months, the residents are in dire need of permanent solutions to address the persistent crisis. The lack of storage and distribution mechanisms, dependence on rainwater, and inadequate response from the PHE department have left the residents frustrated and seeking relief from the water scarcity situation. As the legal battle continues and public outcry grows, the hope remains for swift and sustainable measures to alleviate the water crisis in Haflong and ensure access to clean and reliable water supply for its residents.