Water India Expo opens in Guwahati with focus on sustainable water solutions

Guwahati is hosting the 45th edition of the Water India Expo from June 2 to 4 at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre, bringing together key players from the water and wastewater sector to discuss technology, innovation and sustainable water management.

The three-day exhibition has attracted more than 120 exhibitors from across the country and is expected to draw over 5,000 visitors, including industry professionals, policymakers, consultants, entrepreneurs and technology providers.

A wide range of products and solutions are being showcased at the event, covering water treatment, reverse osmosis systems, recycling technologies, filtration equipment, desalination, packaged drinking water, UV disinfection, membrane technologies, chemicals and domestic water purification systems.

The expo also features live product demonstrations, technical presentations and business networking sessions aimed at facilitating collaboration within the sector.

With growing concerns over water security and wastewater management, the event is expected to serve as a platform for discussions on emerging technologies and sustainable approaches to water resource management.