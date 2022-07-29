The residents of Bilasipara were left dazed when the Hindustan Petroleum (HP) Petrol Pump in Sonamukhi dispensed water instead of fuel on Friday.

The episode came to light when a local commuter filled his vehicle with petrol worth Rs 3600 and after traveling just one kilometre from the petrol pump, the car's engine stopped. The commuter speculated that his tank might have been filled with water instead of fuel due to which the car broke down.

After raising an alarm, a police team from the Halkucha Police Station reached the filling station on the complaint of the commuter. The incident has caused an uproar in the Dhubri district.

It is not the first time that such a shocking instance has occurred. The Hindustan Petroleum (HP) Petrol Pump in Bilasipara has a history of complaints wherein they have fooled customers by filling tanks with water instead of fuel.

The locals have raised their voices against the petrol pump and expressed their grievances to the police.

Locals have also accused the petrol pump of filling tanks with less fuel. The residents of the Sonamukhi area also demanded the concerned authorities shut the petrol pump as it is causing massive difficulties.