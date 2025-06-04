Several passenger trains will remain cancelled on June 4-5 due to rising water levels and waterlogging at Silchar washing pits, Northeast Frontier Railway announced Tuesday, with no immediate timeline for service restoration.

Train No. 55690 Badarpur-Dullabcherra Passenger and Train No. 55689 Dullabcherra-Badarpur Passenger will remain cancelled on June 4. Additionally, Train No. 55688 Silchar-Dullabcherra Passenger and Train No. 55675 Agartala-Dharmanagar Passenger will remain cancelled the same day.

The disruption will remain extended into June 5, when Train No. 55687 Dullabcherra-Silchar Passenger and Train No. 55676 Dharmanagar-Agartala Passenger will remain cancelled.

Major express trains will remain running but with modified routes due to the waterlogging crisis. Train No. 55668/55667 Bairabi-Silchar-Bairabi Express commencing journey on June 4 will remain short-terminated at Katakhal Junction, with services cancelled between Katakhal Junction and Silchar.

Train No. 12097/12098 Agartala-Arunachal-Agartala Express will remain short-terminated at Badarpur, unable to complete its journey to Arunachal. Train No. 15616 Silchar-Guwahati Express will remain short originated from Badarpur, with the Silchar-Badarpur section cancelled.

The cancellations stem from waterlogging at railway tracks and washing pits at Silchar, essential facilities where trains undergo mandatory cleaning and maintenance. Without access to these flooded facilities, railway authorities cannot safely operate several passenger services that typically use Silchar as a key hub.

Despite flood-related disruptions, NFR's summer special trains will remain operational on unaffected routes. Train No. 09623/09624 Udaipur City-Forbesganj will remain running with extended operations through June 26, while Train No. 09189/09190 Mumbai Central-Katihar will remain operational with expanded frequency through September 30.

A new pair, Train No. 03027/03028 Howrah-New Jalpaiguri, will remain available as an alternative route for Northeast-bound passengers, operating every Wednesday and Thursday through June.