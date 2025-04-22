Heavy rains lashed Assam's Guwahati early morning today, April 22, leading to floods and massive traffic snarls on most arterial roads.

The rains that lasted for two-three hours led to knee-deep water on all major roads of the city.

Waterlogging was reported from Zoo Road, RG Baruah Road, GS Road, Nabin Nagar, Anil Nagar, Guwahati Club, Lachit Nagar, Chandmari, Panjabari, Jorabat, Tarun Nagar, and Survey, among others.

Power cuts were also reported from some areas.

"Thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds reaching up to 50-60 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam," the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati said in a weather bulletin.

The Gauhati High Court in August last year said that the time had come to deal with the problem of flooding in the city and the government was required to take steps to resolve this problem permanently.