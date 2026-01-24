"We all follow party ideology": Debabrata Saikia breaks silence on BJP’s allegations

Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, rejected claims that he has been restrained from speaking to the media without prior clearance from senior Congress leaders. Saikia asserted that all Congress leaders operate strictly within the party’s ideology and internal guidelines, dismissing the BJP’s narrative as a deliberate attempt to create confusion ahead of crucial political developments.

The controversy gained traction after BJP spokesperson Sanjib Sarmah, on January 23, claimed that Saikia had been instructed not to address the media without written permission from Dhubri MP Rokibul Hussain. The allegation circulated widely over the past few days, particularly after senior Assam Congress leaders met Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

Breaking his silence, Saikia clarified that adherence to party discipline is a collective responsibility and not a sign of internal discord.

“We speak in accordance with the party’s ideology and principles. This applies equally to me and to Rokibul Hussain. Everyone in the party follows the same guidelines,” Saikia told reporters.

Launching a counterattack, the Congress leader accused the BJP of indulging in vote-centric politics by targeting minority communities. He alleged that BJP leaders were attempting to influence electoral outcomes by questioning the citizenship of minorities and pushing for the deletion of names from electoral rolls.

“BJP leaders are trying to delete names from the voter list by branding minority communities as foreigners,” Saikia said, while asserting the historical roots of these communities. He added that the descendants of Azan Pir have been residing in his constituency since well before India attained Independence, calling the BJP’s claims both misleading and divisive.