'We are disappointed': Gaurav Gogoi on govt silence over Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor in Parliament agenda

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday voiced strong disappointment over the government's refusal to address critical national security issues—specifically, the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor—during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

Speaking after attending the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, Gogoi said the opposition had asked for a special session dedicated to these matters, but the demand was rejected. More concerning, he said, was the government's silence even in the current session.

“Various parties had requested that a special session be called on Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor... The government rejected the demand for a special session, and now, even in the monsoon session, they are not discussing Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor,” Gogoi told reporters. “We are disappointed with the BAC meeting held today, because the agenda consisted of the government's bills.”

Gogoi criticised the government for excluding any mention of the two incidents from the official BAC agenda. He called on the government to publicly commit to a date for the discussions, especially given the gravity of the security threats involved.

"The government should clarify which day they will hold this discussion. It is being mentioned that the Prime Minister is going on a foreign tour, and I believe that is important, but today we were meeting for the first time for the monsoon session... Could the discussion not have happened today... or could it not happen tomorrow?... The government should clarify when it will hold the discussion," he said.

Both Houses of Parliament held BAC meetings on Monday—Rajya Sabha at 1 pm, chaired by the Upper House Chairman, and Lok Sabha at 2 pm under the Speaker’s leadership. These meetings are designed to decide the legislative business and topics to be taken up during the session. Despite that, Gogoi pointed out that neither Operation Sindoor nor the Pahalgam attack made it into the list of priorities.

Opposition parties have been pressing for accountability and transparency from the government over recent terror-related incidents, but Monday's developments suggest those concerns are being sidelined in favour of the government’s legislative agenda.