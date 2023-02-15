A massive controversy has erupted following an Assam government advertisement claiming the existence of the Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga, the sixth among the 12 Jyotirlingas, in Assam.



This advisement has invited sharp reactions from people and politicians in Maharashtra as the Bhimashankar temple in Pune is usually considered the sixth Jyotirlinga.



The places from where Lord Shiva emerged are called Jyotirlingas and as per Hindu mythology, there are 12 such Jyotirlingas across the country.

However, the Assam government advertisement, published on February 14, claims that the sixth Jyotirlinga is situated at the foothills of Dakini Hill, near Guwahati.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has appealed to the devotees to come in large numbers to the programme organized on the occasion of Mahashivratri on February 18. The advertisement has been published by the Tourism Department of the Assam government.

While speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Assam chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We are not shifting the Temple from Maharashtra. We have not invented a new Jyotirlinga. There is mention in Shiv Puran of Kamrupeshwar and Dakini hills. If some politicians in Maharashtra are upset, they should show resentment to Odisha and Jharkhand too where temples of the same name exist."

Also Read: Congress lashes out at CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over an advertisement claiming 'Bhimashankar Temple' is in Assam

For record, there exists a Bhimashankar Temple at the said location near Guwahati and a large number of devotees visit the place of worship. However, there is no official confirmation whether this is the sixth Jyotirlinga or not.

Speaking to India Today NE, Dr Deepi Rekha Kouli, Director, Archaeology, Assam government said, “We have already visited the site, there are ruins of the temples which are found in scattered matter across the premises.”

Citing the reference of Shiv Puran, she said that it had been mentioned there that there are 12 Jyotirlingas and one of which is in Assam’s Dakini Hills. The Shiv Puran also cited reference to the Kamrupa king who was defeated by one Bhima.

“This is a mythological story wherein the Kamrupa king was defeated by one Bhima following which the king started worshipping shiva,” she said, adding that stream mentioned in the mythological text has also been found nearby.

“Since it is mentioned in the Shiv Puran about the Dakini Hills and the Kamrupa king, and ruins of the temples have been found, there is a possibility that the Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga existed here,” she said.

However, Kouli admitted that the department is yet to find any inscriptions or writings to confirm the existence of the Jyotirlinga there.

“We cannot deny also…in Odisha also people claim one temple as Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga and a similar case is also there in Pune, hence it depends on the people how they take it,” concluded Kouli.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders in Maharashtra have targeted the Eknath Shinde government for allowing the Assam government, run by Shinde’s ally BJP usurp the claim on the sixth Jyotirlinga believed till now to be in Pune.

"Have BJP leaders decided not to keep anything of Maharashtra's share? Earlier, Maharashtra's share of industry and employment was stolen and now they are about to steal our cultural and spiritual heritage, said Supriya Sule.

Shiv Sena leader and former minister Aditya Thackeray came down heavily on the BJP for creating hatred and rift between religion and states for the sake of dirty politics. “We visit different temples in every state. We all have respect and faith in these places of worship. As we all know, Bhimashankar, one of the twelve, Jyotirling, is located in Maharashtra and we need to respect that. There might be a Jyotirling in Assam too and we respect it. But the constant effort to provoke Maharashtra and push our state backwards is not something acceptable,” said Thackeray.

