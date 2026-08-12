‘We do not want conflict, need solution’: Himanta Biswa Sarma on Assam-Arunachal border dispute

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the state government is committed to resolving the long-standing boundary dispute with Arunachal Pradesh through dialogue and institutional mechanisms, stressing that Assam does not want confrontation with its neighbouring state.

Speaking on the interstate boundary issue, Sarma on August 12 said the Assam Cabinet has approved the reconstitution of the committee tasked with pursuing a resolution to the dispute.

“We do not want conflict; we want a solution,” Sarma said, underlining the government’s preference for a peaceful and practical settlement.

According to the Chief Minister, the boundary issue has already been resolved in respect of most villages covered under the discussions between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. He expressed confidence that the remaining areas of disagreement would also be addressed at the earliest.

“I do not know what information has been given in the Legislative Assembly,” Sarma said, while reiterating that he expected the outstanding issues with Arunachal Pradesh to be resolved soon.

Referring to a recent incident in Dhemaji, Sarma said the authorities concerned had assured the Assam government that those responsible would face legal action.

He pointed out that the location where the confrontation occurred falls within an unresolved or disputed stretch of the interstate boundary.

The Chief Minister also appealed for social harmony among communities living along the Assam-Arunachal border. Referring specifically to the Mising and Adi communities, he said the two groups should maintain their fraternal relationship and not allow boundary disputes to affect relations between them.

On reports related to mining activities, Sarma said there was no system of coal or stone mining at Bihubar and Santak. He said the situation was different in Nagaland, where mining activities were reportedly taking place, and argued that Assam could not take unilateral action in matters involving interstate jurisdiction.

“We have no option except to approach the Supreme Court,” he said, referring to situations in which judicial intervention may be required to settle disputes relating to mining and jurisdiction.

Sarma also cautioned against drawing premature conclusions on scientific and technical matters. He said some people in Assam were issuing conclusions without waiting for expert institutions such as the IITs to examine complex issues.

Amid discussions over the causes and circumstances surrounding the floods in Assam, Sarma said the government was prepared to order an investigation if there was a demand for one.

“If anyone wants an investigation into the floods, we will provide one,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid continuing efforts to address Assam’s boundary disputes with neighbouring states. The state government has maintained that dialogue, legal mechanisms and institutional processes should be used to resolve outstanding interstate issues and prevent them from escalating into confrontation.