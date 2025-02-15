Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, February 15, escalated his attack over allegations concerning Elizabeth Gogoi, wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, claiming that there is "definite information" she visited Pakistan even after her marriage. The state cabinet is set to discuss the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in its meeting on Sunday.

Sarma asserted that a full-scale investigation is necessary into the alleged person’s passport and visa records. "We have definite information that Elizabeth Gogoi has visited Pakistan even after her marriage. Whether she went with the MP or alone, these things will be confirmed. Many details are coming out," he said.

He further suggested that the investigation would not be limited to just one individual. "We will also investigate the entire ecosystem, including sympathisers. A regular case should be filed because unless a case is registered, the passport and visa of the alleged person will not be investigated. We are going to conduct a detailed probe," Sarma said.

Additionally, Sarma hinted at a larger security concern, stating that there is a need to examine if the ISI had attempted to infiltrate the Assam Chief Minister’s office during that period. "That also has to be examined now," he added.

The allegations have triggered a heated exchange between Sarma and Gaurav Gogoi. On Friday, Sarma questioned, "How can ISI and R&AW live together in the same house? We are not accusing anyone, but we want some facts to come out. Firstly, is it true or false that the MP's wife worked in Pakistan? Secondly, has she taken Indian citizenship or not? Thirdly, if the MP had visited Pakistan during this time, did he take permission from the External Affairs Ministry?"

Gogoi dismissed the accusations as "laughable" and accused the Assam Chief Minister of using diversionary tactics. "If my wife is an ISI agent of Pakistan, then I am an R&AW agent of India. The Assam Chief Minister is making these allegations only to divert attention from the allegations against him," he said. Gogoi also announced plans to take legal action over what he called "malicious and baseless" claims.

BJP leaders have linked the controversy to a broader issue, questioning whether foreign influences have played a role in Assam politics. "Sooner or later, it will be known how foreign powers, led by George Soros' ecosystem, influenced a major decision of Assam Congress in 2014. The truth will emerge in due course," Sarma claimed.

He also raised concerns about a 2015 meeting between Gaurav Gogoi and then-Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit, which was reportedly attended by members of Gogoi’s organisation, Policy for Youth. "The MP was not a member of the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs at the time. What was the purpose of that meeting?" Sarma asked.

Gogoi has accused Sarma of trying to shield his government from corruption allegations. "The Assam CM has been restless for the past 3-4 months. Corruption cases in his PWD department have reached Delhi, and he fears his chair might be slipping away. That’s why he is resorting to these lies," he said.