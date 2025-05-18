Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 18 alleged that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi visited Pakistan upon an invitation extended by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).



The Chief Minister stated that this was the first time he was publicly disclosing this information, adding that his government is in possession of documentary evidence to support the claim.



“For the first time, I want to say that Gaurav Gogoi went to Pakistan at the invitation of the ISI,” Sarma asserted during an address, further elaborating that Gogoi had traveled to the neighboring country not under any cultural or diplomatic exchange, but specifically at the behest of the Pakistan Home Department.



"He went there to receive training," the Chief Minister claimed, suggesting a serious breach of national security. "This is not a matter involving the Ministry of External Affairs or Culture; the invitation came directly from Pakistan’s Home Department," he added.



Sarma emphasized the gravity of the issue, stating that the matter demands serious attention and that further action will follow based on the findings and documents in hand. The Congress party has not yet issued an official response to these explosive allegations.





Addressing the media, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that the Congress MP, Gaurav Gogoi, has never publicly criticised Pakistan—even during periods of heightened tension—and instead has made only indirect remarks through social media platforms.



Although the MP has not denied the visit, questions remain over the purpose and details of the trip. Adding fuel to the controversy, it has been alleged that the MP’s spouse received payments over a two-year period from a Pakistan-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) allegedly linked to Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI.





Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma via social media, urged Rahul Gandhi to reconsider the MP’s inclusion in the sensitive delegation.