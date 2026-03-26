‘We hope to open an account’: NPP eyes foothold in Assam with three seats

National People's Party chief and Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma, on March 25, said the party has begun a calibrated push to expand its presence in Assam, identifying a handful of constituencies where it has built long-standing ties with local leaders.

The party has fielded candidates in three constituencies for the 126-member Assam Assembly, marking a modest but strategic entry into the state’s electoral landscape.

“Our party has always aspired to expand our base in different parts of the Northeast. Assam is a state where we had not expanded earlier, but we identified certain constituencies where we have been in touch with leaders for a long time,” Sangma said.

He described the move as part of a broader political roadmap rather than a short-term electoral calculation, pointing to sustained engagement with grassroots leadership as the basis for the decision.

“Let us not look at a political journey from just an election point of view. For us, it is a process and a commitment that we are making,” he said, adding that the party is “starting our commitment towards the state of Assam and will continue to move forward”.

The NPP leadership indicated that the foray is aimed at gradually strengthening organisational presence in Assam, even as it tests electoral waters in select pockets.

Sangma expressed cautious optimism about the party’s immediate prospects, stating, “We hope that we will be able to open an account in this election in Assam.”

With a strong base in Meghalaya, the NPP has been working to widen its footprint across the Northeast, positioning itself as a regional player seeking incremental growth beyond its home state.