"We know about your children too, but won't disclose": Gaurav Gogoi calls Assam CM's claims 'deeply disturbing'

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of crossing all limits by dragging Gogoi’s minor children into an ongoing political dispute. Terming the move “unacceptable” and “deeply disturbing,” the Congress leader said political battles must remain confined to elected leaders and should never involve children.



Addressing a press conference, Gogoi said references to his five-year-old and nine-year-old children had lowered the standards of political discourse in Assam. He asserted that while he was prepared to face any attack directed at him personally, he would not remain silent if his family, Congress workers or ordinary citizens were targeted.



Warning of serious consequences, Gogoi said he would pursue the matter “to the very end” if such personal attacks continued. He also cautioned the Chief Minister against escalating personal issues for political gain.



In a strongly worded statement, Gogoi accused the Chief Minister of stooping to a new low by allegedly disclosing details related to his children. “We also know about his children; everyone knows it. But we choose not to disclose such information. What is being said has brought shame to Assam,” he said, questioning the intent behind what he termed as the spread of false information. Gogoi further urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the issue.



“Don’t force me into a situation where I have to respond,” he warned.



Speaking about his family, the Congress MP said his wife is independent and is fully taking care of their children. Drawing a personal parallel, Gogoi said he himself was largely raised by his mother and that his children would be free to take their own decisions once they turn 18.



Gogoi clarified that the press conference was not intended as political theatre but as a stand to protect the dignity of Assam’s people and the media. Dragging children into political attacks, he said, had “embarrassed the state” and was unbecoming of someone occupying the Chief Minister’s office.



“I am not addressing this press conference merely to react to the Chief Minister’s statements, but to uphold respect for the media and the people of Assam. I am in politics to raise the issues of Assam. Let the people decide,” Gogoi said.