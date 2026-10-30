Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday paid tribute to the victims of the October 30, 2008, serial bomb blasts, describing the attacks as one of the darkest chapters in the state's history.

Marking the 18th anniversary of the blasts, Sarma said the tragedy had shaken the collective conscience of the nation and remained an unforgettable moment for Assam.

In a post on X on October 30, the Chief Minister said, "On this solemn day, I remember the victims of the October 30 serial bomb blasts which rocked Guwahati. I can never forget that fateful day which shook the collective conscience of our nation and is one of the darkest chapters in Assam's history."

The blasts took place at nine locations across Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Barpeta Road and Bongaigaon on October 30, 2008. The near-simultaneous explosions targeted crowded markets and public places, killing 88 people and injuring around 540 others. The attacks remain among the deadliest terror strikes in Assam's history.

Sarma also said the state must ensure that such violence is never repeated and reaffirmed his commitment to peace and development.

"We shall never return to those days and ensure that Assam remains a peaceful and prosperous state in the years to come," he said, paying tribute to all those who lost their lives in the blasts.