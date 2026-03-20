'We want faster development in Assam': Himanta files nomination from Jalukbari, eyes second term

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday filed his nomination from the Jalukbari Assembly constituency, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest as he seeks a second consecutive term in office.

Sarma submitted his papers at the District Commissioner’s office in Kamrup (Metro) district in Guwahati, accompanied by a large number of Bharatiya Janata Party supporters. The show of strength comes ahead of the state’s assembly elections scheduled for April 9.

Calling this his “seventh election”, Sarma outlined a campaign centred on identity and development. “We want to secure the identity of Assam. We want faster development. These two are our objectives,” he said, expressing confidence of “full support from the people of Assam”.

The BJP leader also responded to remarks by Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, who had framed the electoral contest as one against Sarma personally. “If you get a compliment, you should thank,” Sarma said, adding that such comments suggest he has become “an institution”, even if he does not claim to be one.

He further indicated that the BJP expects more entrants from rival parties, asserting that it is his “mission” to bring “every Hindu person in the fold of the BJP”, arguing that “Hindus should be united”.

A five-time MLA from Jalukbari, Sarma was first elected in 2001 on a Congress ticket and served three terms before switching to the BJP ahead of the 2016 elections. He has since emerged as the party’s central figure in Assam politics.

Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the Chief Minister’s wife, expressed confidence about the outcome, saying the electorate is “overwhelmed by the work and change Assam has seen”. She added that the party is aiming for “a sweeping majority” in its bid for a second term.

The upcoming election will see a contest between the incumbent BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and the Congress. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

In the 2021 assembly polls, the NDA — comprising the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad and United People’s Party Liberal — secured 75 of the 126 seats, with the BJP alone winning 60. The Congress-led alliance, which included the AIUDF, BPF and Left parties, managed 16 seats. Voter turnout stood at 86.2 per cent, with over 2.2 crore registered voters.