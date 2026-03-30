”We Want to take Assam to the sky”: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 30, expressed strong confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) prospects in the Assam Assembly Elections 2026, stating that the party is receiving immense public support across the state.

Addressing supporters in Dibrugarh, the Chief Minister said that the BJP is set to secure maximum votes, crediting the “blessings and love” of the people of Assam.

Sarma emphasized that the party’s vision is to take Assam to greater heights, remarking, “We want to take Assam to the sky.” He also highlighted the role of young voters, claiming that Gen Z is largely backing the BJP and its development agenda.

On the issue surrounding Zubeen Garg, Sarma maintained that the matter is sub judice and should not be politicized. “It is a matter for the court, and we should not bring politics into it,” he said.

The Chief Minister also downplayed concerns around polarization, stressing that the party’s primary focus remains on securing public support and continuing development work in the state.