‘We will build a great platform for the future’: Lovlina Borgohain on Assam boxing academy

Guwahati: Asian Games gold medallist Lovlina Borgohain has expressed hope that the proposed boxing academy named after her in Assam will provide a strong foundation for the next generation of boxers, with the state government approving a four-bigha plot for the facility at a nominal land premium of Re 1.

Speaking after being felicitated by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Guwahati, the Olympic bronze medallist said the academy would help expand access to training facilities for aspiring boxers in the state.

“I already run a small academy, but it doesn't have hostel facilities yet,” Borgohain said, referring to the need for better infrastructure to support young athletes.

“With the plot the Assam government has allotted, we will try to build a great platform for the future,” she added.

The Assam Cabinet approved the concession on October 9, reducing the land premium to Re 1 for the four-bigha plot under the Palasbari Revenue Circle. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision after the Cabinet meeting, saying the proposed facility would help nurture boxing talent from the state and provide young athletes with better training opportunities.

“In today's meeting of Assam Cabinet we cleared the decks for setting up a Lovlina Boxing Academy near Guwahati, so that the next gen of Assam's Lovlinas can get the best training and make the nation proud,” Sarma said in a post on October 9.

The decision came days after Borgohain returned to Assam following her gold medal-winning performance in the women's 75kg boxing category at the Asian Games in Japan. She defeated China's Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the final on October 2, winning the gold medal on her birthday.

Reflecting on her performance, Borgohain said she approached the competition without allowing the pressure of winning a medal to dictate her focus.

“I was mentally very free. My focus was on giving my hundred per cent rather than just on the medal. I enjoyed it,” she said, adding that Japan had proved lucky for her.

The victory made Borgohain only the second Indian woman boxer to win an Asian Games gold medal, after MC Mary Kom achieved the feat in 2014. Borgohain, who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, had previously secured silver in the same category at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

On October 6, Sarma felicitated Borgohain at Lok Sewa Bhawan and presented her with a cheque for Rs 50 lakh in recognition of her achievement. He said her victory was a matter of pride for the country and would inspire young athletes.

The boxer received a welcome at Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport after returning from Japan. Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Biswajit Daimary, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, her family members and supporters were among those present. A Congress delegation led by senior leader Pranati Phukan also felicitated her at the airport.

The proposed academy is expected to strengthen grassroots boxing in Assam by providing aspiring athletes with access to structured training and better facilities.