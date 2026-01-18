“We will hunt you down”: Himanta Biswa Sarma after 14 illegal infiltrators pushed back while trying to enter India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, January 18, announced that 14 foreign nationals were apprehended and pushed back from the state following a coordinated security operation.

The Chief Minister shared the development through a post on social media platform X, underscoring the government’s firm stance on border security and internal vigilance. He stated that the operation was carried out in the early hours of the day and involved individuals who had allegedly entered the state illegally.

“You may be hiding in plain sight, but we will hunt you down and expel you from India,” Sarma wrote, adding that those apprehended included both “fresh infiltrators” and individuals described as “experienced troublemakers.”

Reiterating the state government’s zero-tolerance approach towards illegal immigration, the Chief Minister emphasized that such operations would continue as part of Assam’s broader security strategy. He asserted that safeguarding the state’s demographic, social, and internal security remains a top priority for his administration.

The action comes amid heightened surveillance along Assam’s borders and interior areas, with security agencies maintaining round-the-clock vigilance to detect and prevent unlawful entry. Sarma concluded his message with a clear declaration of intent, stating that the government remains “committed to a secure Assam.”