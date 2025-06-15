Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a strong warning against illegal land encroachments in the Dhubri district, stating that his government will not allow "nefarious elements" to take over land belonging to genuine Indian citizens.

Following a complaint by a local resident, Sarma said he had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Dhubri to investigate the matter. “Recently, a person came to me with this issue. I have asked DC Dhubri to have a look into this matter,” he posted on X.

He added, “In Dhubri, or elsewhere, we will not allow nefarious elements from encroaching upon the lands of genuine Indian citizens. This is the firm commitment of our Govt.”

The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid growing concerns about illegal settlements and land disputes in the border areas of Assam. The state government has intensified efforts in recent months to identify and remove unauthorised encroachments, especially in districts like Dhubri that lie along the international border with Bangladesh.

In Dhubri, or elsewhere, we will not allow nefarious elements from encroaching upon the lands of genuine Indian citizens. This is the firm commitment of our Govt.



Recently a person came to me with this issue. I have asked DC Dhubri to have a look into this matter. pic.twitter.com/qHZiPFZL5S — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 15, 2025

While addressing the land concerns, Sarma also commented on a recent communal flashpoint in Dhubri involving the alleged dumping of cattle meat at the premises of a Hanuman temple. He confirmed that 38 people were arrested in connection with the incident and reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance approach to communal provocation.

“I visited Dhubri and directed law enforcement officers to follow ZERO tolerance against elements who desecrate our temples, Naamghars and sacred spaces,” Sarma posted. He also said he would not hesitate to take personal steps if needed: “If required on the coming Eid, I myself will guard Hanuman Baba's temple all night long.”

During his visit to Dhubri, Sarma held a meeting with Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Tiwari, and other senior officials to review both the land encroachment situation and communal tensions.