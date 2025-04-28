Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has denounced what he called "political goondaism" following an attack on party leaders in Dhing, where a convoy carrying MP Pradyut Bordoloi and MLA Sibamoni Bora was assaulted with iron rods.

The incident occurred on April 27 as the Congress leaders were returning from a panchayat election campaign event in Nagaon district. Reports indicate attackers with concealed faces targeted five vehicles in the convoy, destroying vehicles and causing injuries to several leaders.

"I strongly condemn the planned and brutal attack on MP Pradyut Bordoloi, MLA Sibamoni Bora, and other Congress leaders in Dhing," Gogoi stated in a social media post. "I pray for their well-being."

Gogoi emphasised this was not an isolated incident but part of a broader pattern of intimidation during the ongoing panchayat elections. "Recently, MP Rakibul Hussain was also targeted. Throughout the panchayat elections, Congress candidates and workers are facing systematic intimidation, threats, and violence."

The Congress MP accused the Assam government of allowing these "organised attacks" to happen under their watch, claiming it emboldens those using fear tactics against political opponents.

"These organised attacks are happening under the watch of the Assam government, emboldening those who believe they can silence democracy through fear," Gogoi said.

"The people of Assam are watching. We will not bow down to political goondaism. We will respond through ballots, through courage, and through democracy," he added.