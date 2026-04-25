‘We will reach a century in Assam’: Himanta Biswa Sarma confident of BJP sweep

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on April 25, expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party is on course for a strong electoral performance in Assam, while pointing to the first phase of polling in West Bengal as a key indicator of the party’s broader momentum.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma said the BJP has already secured a significant lead in the first phase of elections in West Bengal, claiming the party had won “around 110 seats” in that phase. He used this as a basis to project gains elsewhere, including Assam.

“This time, we will win 100 seats in Assam. We will reach a century in Assam,” Sarma said, outlining the party’s target in the state. He added that the political atmosphere in Assam reflects growing support for the BJP, with feedback from constituencies suggesting a clear advantage.

Sarma further claimed that the situation in West Bengal has shifted markedly after the first round of polling. He said voter sentiment has moved in favour of the BJP, with people who were earlier uncertain now expressing open support for the party.

“I can confidently say that the change in atmosphere after the first phase is visible. People now strongly believe that the BJP is going to win,” he said, adding that the scale of support could even push the party’s tally beyond expectations in West Bengal.

He also described the current electoral mood as unprecedented based on his past experience of campaigning in West Bengal, stating that public response this time is unlike previous elections.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said West Bengal recorded one of the highest voter turnouts since Independence in the first phase. According to the Election Commission, polling concluded at 6 pm with a turnout of 91.91 per cent.

The high participation was recorded across districts, with several regions crossing the 90 per cent mark. Dakshin Dinajpur reported 94.85 per cent turnout, followed by Cooch Behar at 94.54 per cent, Birbhum at 93.70 per cent, Jalpaiguri at 93.23 per cent, and Murshidabad at 92.93 per cent.

Officials said the high turnout reflects active voter participation, with polling conducted under tight security arrangements. Remaining phases of polling in West Bengal are scheduled later, with counting of votes to follow as per the Election Commission’s timeline.