‘We will teach a lesson’: Himanta Biswa Sarma warns over attacks on BJP candidates in Bengal

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 23 said those responsible for attacks on Bharatiya Janata Party candidates in West Bengal would face consequences if the party forms the government in the state.

“We will teach a lesson to those who attacked the candidates of the BJP,” Sarma said, striking a combative tone as polling for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded.

Projecting confidence, the BJP leader claimed the party would secure a decisive mandate in both states. He said the BJP would win “at least 100 seats in Assam and 200 in West Bengal,” framing the ongoing elections as a turning point for the party’s expansion in eastern India.

His remarks came after voting ended at 6 pm in the first phase of polling in West Bengal, which saw heavy participation. According to the Election Commission of India, the state recorded a voter turnout of 91.91 per cent, indicating strong electoral engagement amid heightened political contest.

Several districts reported turnout figures exceeding 90 per cent. Dakshin Dinajpur recorded the highest at 94.85 per cent, followed by Cooch Behar (94.54 per cent), Birbhum (93.70 per cent), Jalpaiguri (93.23 per cent) and Murshidabad (92.93 per cent), reflecting consistently high participation across regions.

Sarma also praised Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for his role in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, saying “the nation will not forget his contributions” and suggesting that a similar exercise should be undertaken in Assam.

Polling for the remaining 142 constituencies in West Bengal is scheduled for April 29, with counting of votes set for May 4.