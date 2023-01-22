Reacting to Himanta Biswa Sarma's comment on Pathaan and bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, a fan from Assam has criticised the Chief Minister saying that being a politican and a Chief Minister he should not speak against the actor.

Artist has no caste , Artist has no religion"", the fan said.

He asked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma not to do poitics with movies and artists and further added that it is sad and unfortunate to know that we are residing in a state where even the Cheif Minister does know who Sharukh Khan is.

"Shah Rukh Khan is the king of bollywood and a world renowned actor. Shah Rukh Khan is one such actor who maintains the ideology of securalism. He celebrates both Eid and Deepawali. He will be remembered even after his death.", he added.

"Politicians come and go but actors like Sharukh Khan are rare to find.", he said.

"We will watch Pathaan and nobody can stop us., the fan added. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing a Press Conference in Guwahati on January 21, declined knowing anything about Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Pathaan. Addressing a Press Conference, he said, “I don’t what is Pathaan. I have not heard anything about Pathaan and I don’t have any time for this. If someone registers a case against the movie, I’ll immediately take action on it. Who is Shah Rukh Khan? Why should we worry, we have a lot of Shah Rukh Khan here. Dr Bezbaruah will be released, we should worry about it.”

Meanwhile, hours after "Who Is SRK" Remark, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gets a phone call from Sharukh Khan.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 22 said he has spoken to megastar Shah Rukh Khan and assured him over the protests against his upcoming film 'Pathaan'. Sarma said Shah Rukh Khan dialled him early this morning over "an incident" that occurred at a theatre in the state.

"Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it's duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We'll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

His tweet comes a day after he had retorted curtly, asking who Shah Rukh Khan is, when asked by reporters over violent protests by right-wing activists against the movie. "Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don't know anything about him or the film 'Pathaan'," Mr Sarma had said in Guwahati on january 21.