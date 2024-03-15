Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has predicted a triumphant win of 13 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming state elections. Sarma, echoing confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, asserted that a victory for the BJP would pave the path for Modi's third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India. Furthermore, Sarma framed the electoral contest as a decisive battle between Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking about the developmental strides under Modi's governance, Sarma emphasized the pivotal role of the Prime Minister in driving progress across Assam. Promising a constructive campaign focused on economic and socio-development initiatives, Sarma outlined plans to personally engage with communities to ensure the effective implementation of welfare schemes such as the Orunodoi Scheme and PM Awas Yojana.

The culmination of the "Vikas Yatra" in Hojai marked a significant milestone in Assam's journey towards progress, with Sarma highlighting the distribution of 42 lakh ration cards and 1 crore PM Ayushman Cards & CM Ayushman Cards.