‘We will work to create jobs’: Pradyut backs Himanta, enters Dispur fray on BJP ticket

Former Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi on March 19 outlined his priorities for Assam after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying job creation and improving living standards would be central to his campaign ahead of the Assembly elections.

Bordoloi, who resigned from the Congress and is now the BJP candidate from Dispur, praised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and signalled a collaborative approach to governance in the state and the wider North-East.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma is a very accomplished and hardworking man. I will now be with him… to take the state of Assam and the wider north-eastern region on the path of development, and raise the standard of living of our people,” he said.

He added that his focus would be on employment and income generation, stating, “We will work to create jobs, generate employment, and increase income. That will be my endeavour.”

The BJP has already announced its first list of 88 candidates for the Assam Assembly elections, fielding Bordoloi from Dispur. Chief Minister Sarma will contest from his traditional Jalukbari seat.

The political shift has also had an impact within the Congress. Prateek Bordoloi withdrew his candidature from the Margherita constituency, citing concerns over confusion among voters following his father’s exit from the party.

In a letter to All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge, Prateek Bordoloi said his continued candidature could raise questions about his commitment to the party.

The developments come as Assam prepares for elections to its 126-member Legislative Assembly. Polling is scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting set for May 4, according to the Election Commission of India.