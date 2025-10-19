“We won’t stop until justice is served”: AJYCP protests intensify over Zubeen case

Voices of dissent grew stronger across Assam on Sunday, October 19 as the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) intensified its demand for justice in the death of singer Zubeen Garg, calling for an unbiased and time-bound investigation into the case.

From early morning, students and youth activists gathered at the protest site, chanting slogans and holding placards demanding accountability and transparency in the probe. The protesters asserted that the case must remain free from political influence, urging the authorities to fast-track legal proceedings to ensure justice.

Addressing the gathering, AJYCP leaders appealed to the Chief Minister to refrain from making public statements on the ongoing investigation, stating that political commentary could jeopardize the impartiality of the probe.

“We want a transparent and time-bound investigation. The people of Assam will not end their movement until justice is delivered,” one AJYCP leader said.

Meanwhile, similar sentiments resonated in Sonari, where the AJYCP Charaideo district unit also held a day-long hunger strike demanding justice.

“We appreciate the government for arresting the accused in Zubeen’s case, but that alone isn’t enough. We want a fair investigation and true justice. It’s shameful that the government has failed to deliver this even after a month,” said one of the protesters from Sonari.