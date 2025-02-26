What was once the focus of fierce protests has transformed into a symbol of Northeast India's energy revolution. The Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) is set to triple its capacity by 2025, with crude oil flowing in from Paradip through a new 1,600-kilometre pipeline.

"We still remember when there was agitation in Assam. We said we will not allow our crude to go out," remarked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit. "But today, the narrative has completely changed. We are bringing crude from Paradip through the pipeline installed for the people of Assam."

The expansion project will increase NRL's capacity from 3 million metric tons to 9 million metric tons annually. Notably, 6 million metric tons of crude oil will come from Paradip in Odisha—marking a significant shift in regional energy strategy.

During his address, CM Sarma acknowledged Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's leadership in this transformation. "Because of your leadership, Oil India Limited and Numaligarh Refinery Limited are working jointly with the Government of Assam with a huge vision," the Chief Minister said.

The summit also highlighted plans for a bamboo-to-ethanol refinery, scheduled for completion alongside the expanded crude processing facilities in 2025.

Sarma credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister Puri for the strategic vision behind these developments that are reshaping Assam's energy landscape.