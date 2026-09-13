‘Weaponisation of technology, critical minerals can hinder shared progress’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, September 13 warned against the “weaponisation” of technology and critical minerals, saying the use of these resources as instruments of geopolitical pressure could undermine shared economic growth and calling for greater inclusivity in technological development.

Speaking during his closing remarks at the BRICS Summit in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Modi said countries needed to ensure that technological advancement and access to critical resources remained inclusive. His remarks come amid growing global concerns over supply-chain vulnerabilities and China’s dominance in the processing of rare earth elements and other critical minerals.

“The weaponisation of technology and critical minerals can hinder our shared progress. Therefore, we have emphasised inclusivity in the adoption of technology,” Modi said during the BRICS session on “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.

China processes around 90 per cent of the world’s rare earths, which are crucial for a range of advanced technologies, including smartphones, electric vehicles, renewable energy equipment and other high-tech manufacturing applications.

Beijing had tightened export controls on rare earths and other critical materials last year amid heightened trade tensions with the United States, although some restrictions have subsequently been eased.

For India, securing dependable access to critical minerals is considered important for strengthening domestic manufacturing and expanding clean-energy industries. Against this backdrop, Modi highlighted the BRICS logistics supply chain cooperation framework, saying it would contribute to building more reliable and resilient supply chains.

At the beginning of his closing remarks, Modi said India’s BRICS presidency had focused on four priorities — resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability.

“With your cooperation and support, we have been able to transform our shared vision into a win-win collaboration,” Modi said.