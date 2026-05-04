Welfare wave propels NDA towards historic third term in Assam

As the BJP-led NDA surged ahead towards forming the government in Assam for a third consecutive term, senior leaders of the saffron alliance credited welfare schemes, development initiatives, and public outreach programmes for the massive electoral support.

According to Election Commission trends, the BJP was leading in 79 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly, while allies Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People's Front were ahead in eight and 10 seats respectively, putting the NDA firmly on course for another comfortable victory.

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, contesting from Golaghat, said the alliance’s performance had exceeded even exit poll expectations.

“Our figures are exceeding even exit poll predictions. We are grateful to the people of the state for this tremendous support,” Neog said.

Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah asserted that the opposition lacked a clear strategy and failed to connect effectively with the electorate.

“There was no practical politics by the opposition. They merely tried to distract the people with minor issues,” Borah said.

Highlighting the BJP government’s welfare agenda, Borah said schemes focusing on free education, women empowerment, and benefits for different communities helped strengthen public trust in the ruling alliance.

“The government has taken care of all sections of people. And this has led to this overwhelming support for the BJP and our allies,” he added.

The strong leads indicate that Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to return as Chief Minister, marking another significant political milestone for the BJP in the Northeast.