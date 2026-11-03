West Bengal Forest and Environment Minister Manoj Kumar Oraon on Tuesday, November 3 visited Gelaguri village in Assam's Kokrajhar district to take stock of efforts to rescue a tiger from West Bengal's Buxa Tiger Reserve, which has been moving through the region for nearly 10 days.

The tiger, named 'Duar's King', was spotted taking shelter in a bamboo grove near a paddy field at Gelaguri village, around 10 km from Kokrajhar town, on Tuesday morning.

The animal entered Assam through Raimona National Park around 10 days ago after crossing the Assam-West Bengal border. It was initially spotted at Boragari village before moving towards Bwrsijhora and subsequently reaching Gelaguri.

Forest officials from Assam and West Bengal have been tracking the tiger's movements and coordinating efforts to ensure its safe rescue. Measures are also being taken to prevent human-wildlife conflict and protect residents of villages along its movement route.

During his visit, Oraon said the tiger was important not only for West Bengal but also for the country.

He said the animal had been brought from Bihar and relocated to Buxa Tiger Reserve in West Bengal, where it was named 'Duar's King'.

The minister said the West Bengal government was working in coordination with the Assam Forest Department to tranquilise the tiger safely and ensure that it does not sustain any injuries during the operation.

"We hope that the tiger will be tranquilised safely shortly," Oraon said.

Forest officials are continuing efforts to capture the animal and relocate it to a suitable habitat. The operation is being carried out with a focus on ensuring the safety of both the tiger and residents of the surrounding villages.