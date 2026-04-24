West Bengal needs industrial revival, jobs and transparent governance: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 24 criticised the economic trajectory of West Bengal, stating that the state has not realised its full potential despite its rich historical and cultural legacy.

In a post on X, the Assam Chief Minister said West Bengal, once a leading centre of intellectual and economic activity with figures like Rabindranath Tagore, Subhas Chandra Bose, and Swami Vivekananda, had witnessed a decline in industrial growth over the decades.

Sarma attributed the downturn to prolonged rule by the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Front, alleging that it led to industrial slowdown, reduced investment, and job stagnation. He further claimed that the situation has not significantly improved under the current All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

Highlighting the state’s geographical advantages, including its connectivity to the Northeast and Southeast Asia and access to ports, Sarma said West Bengal still holds strong potential for growth.

He emphasised the need for industrial revival, policy stability, transparent governance, and job creation, and asserted that these factors are essential for restoring the state’s economic strength.