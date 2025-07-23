West Bengal woman gets citizenship summons from Assam Tribunal for illegal entry

A woman from West Bengal has been served a notice by the Foreigners' Tribunal in Kokrajhar, Assam, on suspicion of being an illegal migrant. The notice, dated July 3, 2025, accuses Anjali Seal, wife of Nitya Seal from Johensar village under Falakata Police Station in Cooch Behar district, of having entered Assam illegally without valid documents between January 1, 1966 and March 24, 1971.

The notice, issued by the tribunal member, states that the reference against her was made by the local police authorities, who claim she failed to produce any valid documentation during verification of her Indian citizenship. Based on these grounds, she has been directed to appear in person before the tribunal on June 26, 2025, to file a written statement and present any relevant documents that could prove her Indian nationality.

Anjali Seal has been warned that failure to respond to the notice or appear before the tribunal will lead to the case being decided ex parte — in her absence — on August 19, 2025.

Speaking to India Today NE, Anjan Kumar Nath, a member of the Foreign Tribunal, Kokrajhar has confirmed that a letter was issued in the name of the lady in question - Anjali Seal.

However, Anjali, on the other hand, claimed that she did not receive any letter in this regard.

Furthermore, the FT member also stated that Anjali Seal, currently residing in West Bengal, is a permanent resident of Kokrajhar, under Tamarhat police station.

Further details into the case are awaited.

This development highlights the ongoing scrutiny under the Foreigners Act, 1946, in Assam, where numerous individuals — many from bordering states — are being summoned to prove their citizenship in a process that continues to spark debates around identity, migration, and civil rights.