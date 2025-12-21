Major infrastructure boost in Assam’s Karbi Anglong with inauguration of new Amreng River bridge

In a major boost to infrastructure and connectivity in Karbi Anglong, Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), on December 21, formally inaugurated a newly constructed 36-kilometre road from Kheroni to Zerikindeng along with a new bridge over the Amreng River.



The projects fulfil a long-standing demand of residents of the 07-Kopili and 09-Amreng MAC constituencies and mark the implementation of commitments made by the KAAC leadership to strengthen road connectivity and infrastructure in the region.



The inauguration ceremony was held at Kheroni Zero Point and was attended by several dignitaries, including Rina Terangpi, Executive Member of KAAC and MAC of the 09-Amreng constituency, Dorsing Ronghang, other Executive Members and Members of the Autonomous Council, Board chairpersons, senior departmental officials and party workers.



Officials said the road and bridge projects were executed by the Public Works Department, Baithalangso (Roads) Division.



The newly inaugurated infrastructure is expected to significantly improve transportation and connectivity in West Karbi Anglong, facilitate smoother movement of people and goods, and boost local economic activities. The bridge over the Amreng River is also expected to ensure safer and more reliable river crossings, especially during the monsoon season.



Local residents welcomed the projects, describing them as “historic” developments that would bring lasting change to daily life in the Kopili and Amreng constituencies. They said improved road access would enhance access to markets, healthcare and education, while also opening up new opportunities for development in the area.