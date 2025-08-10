West Karbi Congress meet warns of voter list tampering ahead of 2026 Assam polls

The Congress party has raised serious allegations of potential electoral fraud in Assam, claiming the ruling BJP may attempt to manipulate voter lists ahead of the 2026 state assembly elections.

Speaking at a party convention in Donkamokam, West Karbi Anglong, senior Congress leader Manoj Chauhan warned that the BJP could deploy tactics similar to those allegedly used in Bihar to artificially inflate vote counts and remove opposition supporters from electoral rolls.

Chauhan, who serves as Secretary of the All India Congress Committee and co-incharge of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, told party workers that Bihar witnessed systematic deletion of voters supporting the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress, and Left parties while BJP's vote shares were allegedly boosted through fraudulent means.

The accusations echo recent claims by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has alleged nationwide collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission to manipulate election outcomes through what he terms "vote theft."

"We will not allow such attempts to succeed in Assam under any circumstances," Chauhan declared, promising fierce resistance to any unauthorised deletion of voter names during the upcoming electoral roll revisions.

The warning came during an organisational meeting aimed at strengthening Congress's grassroots networks across the West Karbi Anglong district. The event, presided over by district committee president Augustine Enghee, brought together block and mandal-level office bearers alongside senior leaders, including Ashok Teron, General Secretary of the state unit, and former Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Deputy Chairman Mahesh Chauhan.

Party leaders emphasised the need for robust organisational preparation and unity ahead of what promises to be a closely contested state election. The convention concluded with commitments to monitor electoral processes closely and mobilise support across the district's constituencies.