Western Railway dispatches 4,200 quintals of cumin from Gujarat to Assam by special parcel train

A special parcel train carrying 4,200 quintals of cumin seeds has been dispatched from Mehsana station in Gujarat to Azara station in Assam, marking what Western Railway described as the first organised rail transportation of spices in the sector.

Officials said the 30-wagon train began its journey on Wednesday and is expected to travel nearly 2,477 kilometres to reach Assam, linking Gujarat’s spice-producing hubs with markets in the Northeast through a dedicated freight movement.

According to Western Railway, a total of 13,800 spice packages weighing around 4,20,000 kilograms, or 420 tonnes, were loaded onto the rake. The operation generated freight revenue of more than Rs 25.28 lakh for the Railways.

“This marks a historic achievement for the Ahmedabad Division, as organised rail transportation of spices has been carried out for the first time in this sector,” the railway zone said in a statement.

Railway officials said the move is expected to improve trade connectivity between western and northeastern India while also encouraging businesses to shift towards rail-based cargo movement for bulk consignments.

They added that the initiative would strengthen railways as a “safe, economical and environment-friendly mode of transportation” and provide “major convenience to traders and exporters”.

The successful operation of the Deemed VP rake, officials said, also highlighted the freight-handling capability and logistics management of the Ahmedabad Division.

“Ahmedabad Division remains committed to providing fast, safe and reliable freight transportation services in line with future business requirements,” a senior official said.

Western Railway further stated that it has been focusing on expanding freight operations and increasing revenue generation through specialised cargo services and long-distance parcel transportation.