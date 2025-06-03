Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the critical role of wetland preservation in preventing urban flooding during his visit to flood-affected Cachar district on Tuesday. The CM's assessment comes as Silchar continues to grapple with rising water levels, with the Barak River flowing above the danger mark.

Sarma explained during his visit that wetlands in and around Silchar, such as Malini Beel, Maheesha Beel, Rangirkhaal, and Singerkhal, presented a vibrant ecosystem serving as natural reservoirs. He emphasised that protecting these natural water bodies would significantly help manage urban floods in the town.

The Chief Minister's focus on environmental solutions reflects a broader strategy to address recurring flood challenges. He remarked that when wetlands were lost, the situation went haywire, acknowledging their effectiveness as natural drainage basins.

During his tour of six relief camps established across Silchar, including facilities at Government Boys' HS School, Normal School, and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sarma interacted directly with displaced residents. The camps are currently housing families evacuated from flood-prone areas.

The Chief Minister assured camp inmates that his government remained committed to ensuring timely assistance, rehabilitation, and support for all those affected by the current wave of floods, while directing District Commissioner Mridul Yadav to prioritise essential supplies and medical care.

The immediate crisis stems from operational challenges with the existing flood management infrastructure. Sarma explained that sluice gates at Betukandi couldn't be opened due to rising Barak River levels, causing water accumulation in Silchar's low-lying areas. To address this, authorities have installed 10 water pumps to drain floodwaters, with provisions for additional pumps if needed.

Looking beyond immediate relief, Sarma announced plans for a dedicated pumping station in Silchar as a permanent solution. The state government is also prioritising the completion of the Berenga embankment project, with Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika scheduled to oversee progress on June 10.

Infrastructure development remains a priority despite challenging conditions. At the Sinking Zone area near Tarapur Shibbari, where initial foundation work failed due to unstable soil at 400 feet, the CM announced plans for deeper drilling to reach stable layers for constructing a pedestal road.

The visit also included progress updates on ongoing projects, with the Katigora Gammon Setu scheduled for completion by July 28.

Tragically, the current flood wave has claimed one life in Silchar. The Chief Minister personally handed over ex gratia payment to the victim's family during a meeting at the District Commissioner's office.

The delegation accompanying Sarma included Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, Animal Husbandry Minister Krishnendu Paul, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Kaushik Rai, MP Parimal Suklabaidya, and several MLAs, demonstrating the state government's high-level commitment to flood management.