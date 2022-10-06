A wave of mourning has gripped the entire district of Majuli as soon as the news of popular child artist Tejaswita Baruah’s death broke on October 5.

A resident of Doria village of Majuli Kamalabari, 14-year-old Tejaswita, a class IX student of Majuli's Ireland Academy, mesmerized millions with her songs, and dance videos, which she would occasionally upload on social media.

She collapsed on stage while she was singing at a devotional programme organized on the occasion of Srimanta Sankardeva’s 574th birth anniversary. The teenager was immediately rushed to the Gormur Hospital in Majuli. Nearly two hours later, she died in the hospital during the course of the treatment.

However her death has left behind a trail of questions as Tejaswita's kin have alleged that there had been a grave medical negligence on the part of the hospital authority. Allegations that the singer could not be saved because there was no Oxygen in the hospital have been doing rounds on social media.

As per the preliminary report on the incident, Tejaswita was brought to the hospital at 2:45 pm with a complaint of continuous seizure and was immediately given treatment by the attending doctor. Two specialist doctors attended her. According to doctors, she had a history of cardiac problem since childhood and was not continuing with her medication.

An internal report accessed by India Today NE reveals the course of treatment given to her: "Treatment started with injection Eptoin 7 amp with 200 ml normal saline within 30 minutes as loading dose. Followed by injection Eptoin 1 amp IV for 8 hourly as maintenance dose. Oxygen inhalation, injection Paracetamol infusion as fever developed. Injection Hydrocortisone sod suc 100 mg IV. Lastly, 2 amp noradrenaline IV slow16-18 drops per minute. Patient could not be shifted or referred without being stable." The talented singer was eventually declared dead at 4.18 pm.

This internal report was confirmed by Majuli District Commissioner Pulak Mahanta though he rejected the allegation of Oxygen shortage. “As the girl had a previous history of epilepsy, neither the medicines provided to her could not stabilise her condition, nor could she be referred to other hospital. The doctors have also asserted that the girl was given required oxygen inhalation and there was enough oxygen supply in the hospital," Mahanta told India Today NE.

Meanwhile, following the incident, the health department has placed Superintendent Amulya Goswami of Majuli district hospital under suspension. Dr Kishore Kumar Barman will be taking over the responsibility now.

Tejaswita's father, who set up a music studio at home and promoted her songs through social media, also gifted her a car just four days ago so that the young singer could comfortably travel to her musical shows. As soon as the news of her death broke, people reached the hospital and her house and pay their tribute.

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