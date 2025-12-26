‘What Constitution says, BJP does exactly opposite’: TMC leader on Nalbari school vandalism

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on December 25 condemned the vandalism at St Mary's English School in Assam’s Nalbari district, accusing groups linked to the ruling party of targeting other faiths ahead of Christmas.

The remarks came after unidentified miscreants allegedly damaged religious symbols and festive decorations at the school in the Panigaon area and at several other locations in Nalbari town. Ghosh told reporters that “BJP’s associates, such as Bajrang Dal and others, are targeting other religions,” adding that such acts go against India’s culture and constitutional values.

“What the Constitution says, the BJP does exactly the opposite. What they have done is wrong, and we condemn it,” he said.

The Assam Police said the accused have been arrested. In a statement, the police said the miscreants unlawfully entered the school premises under Belsor Police Station around 2.30 pm, damaging outer decorations, street lights, plant pots and other articles, and setting some items on fire, resulting in loss of property. A case has been registered as Case No. 116/2025.

Earlier in the day, Gaurav Gogoi, president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, also condemned the incident, calling it a product of what he described as the ruling party’s “politics of hatred”. He urged people not to fall prey to “provocative acts by vested interests”, saying, “This is a direct attack on the constitutional framework.”

Gogoi further linked the incident to allegations of corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission, alleging that attempts were being made to divert attention following statewide Congress protests. In a post on X, he alleged that the scam occurred under the patronage of the concerned minister and Nalbari MLA Jayanta Malla Baruah, a close aide of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“I strongly condemn the desecration of festive items and religious symbols in a school in Nalbari,” Gogoi wrote, adding that fraternity is enshrined in the Preamble of the Constitution. He said a future Congress government would enact strict laws to punish anyone responsible for desecrating places of worship or religious rituals, “be it Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Jain or Sikh.”