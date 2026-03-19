'What I needed was a platform': Pradyut Bordoloi thanks BJP after Dispur ticket

Former Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi has thanked the BJP after being named its candidate for the Dispur constituency in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, a day after he resigned from the Congress and joined the party.

Speaking to reporters, Bordoloi said he had not sought any position while joining the BJP, adding that his priority was to “work and play a more meaningful role” in public life. He pointed to his political experience, stating he has served as an MLA four times and held ministerial responsibilities for 15 years.

“I am grateful. I did not ask anything from the BJP when I decided to join, because what I needed was a platform to work and play a more meaningful role,” he said.

Bordoloi also indicated his willingness to work alongside Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, recalling their previous association. He said their earlier partnership had contributed to development efforts and helped address insurgency-related challenges in the state.

“The present Chief Minister of Assam and I were colleagues… It was a very effective partnership in terms of development,” he said, adding that he would be “very happy” to work together again if given the opportunity.

On his prospects in Dispur, Bordoloi said he would seek the trust of voters with humility. “People have to have faith in me… I will, with a lot of humility, go to the people of Dispur as a BJP candidate,” he stated.

Outlining his priorities ahead of the polls, Bordoloi said job creation and improving living standards would be central to his campaign. Praising Sarma as a “very accomplished and hardworking man”, he said the focus would be on taking Assam and the wider North-East on a path of development.

The BJP recently released its first list of 88 candidates for the Assam Assembly elections, fielding Bordoloi from Dispur. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to contest from Jalukbari.

Elections to all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4, according to the Election Commission of India.