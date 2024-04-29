Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting that if Gandhi were Prime Minister instead of Narendra Modi, the nation's condition would be dismal.

Speaking at an election rally in Barpeta, Sarma highlighted the strides made under Modi's leadership, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarma emphasized the crucial role played by the central government in ensuring the availability of vaccines and medicines during the pandemic, contrasting it with what he termed as a hypothetical scenario under Gandhi's leadership. He expressed concerns about the potential ramifications on vaccine distribution and management of COVID-19 cases, insinuating that the situation could have been dire if not for Modi's leadership.

Furthermore, Sarma pointed out the significant progress made in addressing regional issues, citing a decline in movements such as the Bodo and Karbi movements since 2014. He attributed this positive change to the proactive measures taken by the central government under Modi's leadership.

During his address, Sarma also highlighted plans to entrust the handling of geo-tagging to Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) post the Lok Sabha elections. This move, he suggested, would empower women and decentralize administrative functions.

Sarma's remarks come amid heightened political campaigning ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. His critique of Gandhi and endorsement of Modi's governance underscore the deepening political divide in the country.