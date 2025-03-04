Assam Minister Ashok Singhal has sparked controversy with his remarks targeting the Miya community during a public gathering.

Addressing the audience, Singhal stated, "This time, we will not allow a Miya to set up a shop. We will give it to our boys. What is the role of a Miya in our festival? Our boys are not allowed during Eid."

His statement made while addressing a public gathering, has drawn sharp reactions from various quarters, with critics condemning it as discriminatory and inflammatory.



The remarks have fueled a broader debate on communal harmony and inclusivity, particularly in the context of festivals and business opportunities.



In response to the remarks, Assam's All India United Democratic Front legislators on March 4 demanded a breach of privilege motion against Health Minister Ashok Singhal for his purported remarks against Bengali-speaking Muslims during the ongoing Assembly session.

The MLAs protested in the Assembly today, raising their demand on the floor of the House.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary had to adjourn the House for 20 minutes as the protest by AIUDF legislators grew louder.