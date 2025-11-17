What makes this hidden Assam waterfall a Baahubali dream? Assam CM explains

When Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, took to X on November 17, sharing a short video of cascading waters, falling like the roaring milky flow, readers soon got struck by a similar scene they witnessed before, that carried a cinematic energy that instantly reminded viewers of a famous sequence from the blockbuster Baahubali. His caption teased curiosity: if fans adored the majestic waterfall where Amarendra Baahubali once stood, they’d be spellbound by the real-life charm of the Bhelughat Waterfall in Assam's Karbi Anglong.





Assam CM wrote on X, "If you loved the legendary waterfall scene in Baahubali, wait till you see the real magic at Bhelughat Waterfall in Assam! 🌊✨

A stunning curtain of water, lush green cliffs, and the perfect adventure escape — nature at its cinematic best.

Come, feel the Baahubali vibe!"



The comparison was bold yet justified. The waterfall in Baahubali, believed to be filmed at Kerala’s Athirappilly Falls, had achieved cult status, symbolizing grandeur and majesty. But Sarma’s post suggested that one need not travel to Southern India to witness such magnificence. Tucked away in the lush highlands of Karbi Anglong, about four hours from Guwahati, lies the Dikrutpi or Bhelughat Waterfall, a destination that transforms into a living painting every monsoon.



In Bhelughat, nature performs on a stage sculpted by mist and moss. The water rushes down the rugged cliffs with wild grace, while the surrounding forests hum with the rhythm of rain and cicadas.



Unlike the trails that demand a trek, Bhelughat offers instant gratification, no hike, no scramble. You arrive, and there it is: a curtain of white water unfurling against a backdrop of jade hills and drifting clouds. It’s an accessible escape, yet one that feels remote and untouched.



For travelers chasing cinematic landscapes, Bhelughat is the perfect frame, raw, dramatic, and drenched in monsoon light. As Sarma’s post gained traction, many began to imagine Assam not just as a mosaic of tea gardens and heritage, but as a land that breathes cinematic wonder. If the Athirappilly waterfall is the Niagara of India, perhaps Bhelughat is its fiercest northeast rival just as wild, just as mesmerizing, only more secretive.