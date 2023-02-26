Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 26 addressed the 98th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. In the episode, PM Modi made a special mention of Assam youth Dinesh Gowala, a resident of Kamrup district.

Gowala who won the second prize for his lullaby bears a reflection of the popular craft of the artisans who make clay and pot vessels locally.

The duration of the Assamese sound clip is 35 seconds. The lullaby reads below:

“Brother Potter has brought a bag,

Say, What's in the bag?

Opened it and saw the potter's bag,

There was a lovely bowl in the bag!

Our doll asked the potter,

What is this little bowl!”

It needs mention here that in the lullaby writing competition, the first prize has been won by B.M. Manjunath ji of Chamrajnagar district in Karnataka. He received this award for his lullaby 'Malagu Kanda' written in Kannada. He got the inspiration to write this from the lullabies sung by his mother and grandmother. Listen to it, you will enjoy it too.

Just like songs and lullabies, the Rangoli Competition also turned out to be quite popular. The participants made many a beautiful Rangoli, one better than the other. In this, the winning entry proved to be that of Kamal Kumar from Punjab. He made very beautiful Rangoli of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Amar Shaheed Veer Bhagat Singh. Sachin Narendra Avsari ji of Sangli Maharashtra, in his Rangoli, has depicted Jallianwala Bagh, the massacre and the bravery of Shaheed Udham Singh. Gurudutt Vantekar, a resident of Goa, made a Rangoli on Gandhiji, while Malathiselvam ji of Puducherry also focused on many great freedom fighters. The winner of the patriotic song competition, T. Vijay Durga ji is from Andhra Pradesh. She had sent her entry in Telugu. She has been greatly inspired by Narasimha Reddy Garu ji, the famous freedom fighter of her region.

The show aired on All India Radio and Doordarshan's entire network, as well as on the AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. It will also be broadcast live on the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's, AIR News', DD News', PMO's, and YouTube channels. Following the Hindi broadcast, AIR will broadcast the program in regional languages.