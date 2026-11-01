Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, November 1, said the proposed Northern high-speed rail corridor would be extended to Guwahati, bringing the possibility of travelling between the city and Delhi in under eight hours.

In a post on X, Sarma said the corridor was initially planned to terminate at Siliguri but had since been extended to the Northeast. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the decision.

Sarma said he had submitted a written request to Vaishnaw and met him in July to press for Guwahati's inclusion in the proposed network.

"The corridor was initially meant to end at Siliguri. After my written request and meeting with Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji in July, he saw merit in our proposal and approved its extension into the North East," the Chief Minister said.

He described the proposed extension as a significant development for eastern India, arguing that faster connectivity with Delhi and other state capitals could open up opportunities for businesses and employment in the region.

As Assam looks to attract investments in high-technology industries, Sarma said high-speed rail connectivity could support economic activity and improve access to major markets.

"Fast, affordable flight-like connectivity to Delhi and two state capitals will open up enormous opportunities for businesses and livelihoods," he said.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged that a bullet train connection to Assam had once appeared unlikely.

"A bullet train to Assam once seemed so far-fetched that it never even became a public demand. Today, what we scarcely dared to dream is becoming reality," he said.

Sarma ended his post with the remark, "Isiliye, Modi kahin nahi jayega!"

The proposed Northern high-speed rail corridor is expected to connect Delhi with several major cities, including Lucknow, Varanasi, Patna and Siliguri. The extension to Guwahati would bring the Northeast into the proposed high-speed rail network.