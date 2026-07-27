'Whatever they had, everything is finished': Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Assam floods

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has appealed to people across the country to support relief efforts for flood-affected families in Assam, saying the scale of the disaster demands immediate assistance and greater public attention.

Sharing videos on social media, Pednekar highlighted the widespread devastation caused by the floods, pointing to large-scale displacement, loss of lives and severe damage to homes and livelihoods.

"There have been a lot of bad floods in Assam," she said, adding that "whatever they had, everything is finished" for many families. She also noted that "entire villages have been washed away" and animals had been lost in the disaster.

Calling for collective action, the actor urged people to contribute to relief operations, drawing parallels with the nationwide support extended to flood-hit regions in Punjab and other states last year.

"This time Assam needs us," Pednekar said, stressing that affected communities urgently require "food, mattresses, sanitation, evacuation". Referring to the visuals emerging from the state, she said, "your heart will break", describing the situation as "very, very heartbreaking". She appealed to people to "donate as much as possible" and help spread awareness.

In another video, Pednekar encouraged people to use social media to amplify the crisis. "We've seen the power of the algorithm," she said, adding that Assam, along with parts of Gujarat, had witnessed "extreme devastation" and "they need our help".

The Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation later thanked the actor for supporting its Assam Flood Relief Mission. The organisation shared a video showing relief materials received from different parts of the country and acknowledged Pednekar's efforts in raising awareness about the campaign.

Singer Nilotpal Bora also appreciated Pednekar and other public figures who have extended support to Assam's flood relief efforts. He further urged the actor to highlight the work of non-governmental organisations actively engaged in rescue and rehabilitation on the ground.

The appeal also received a response from the Office of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, which thanked Pednekar for standing with flood-affected families during the crisis.

The flood situation in Assam remains critical. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently said the death toll had risen to 66 and announced a relief initiative by the state BJP to distribute two lakh Mekhela-Chadors to women and clothing to two lakh children affected by the floods.

According to the latest figures, more than seven lakh people across 12 districts have been affected. Sivasagar remains the worst-hit district, while hundreds of villages and dozens of revenue circles continue to remain under the impact of flooding.