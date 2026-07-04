When a Simple Correction Needs a Grand Argument

Every society develops its own way of dealing with institutional mistakes. Some quietly correct them. Others feel compelled to surround even a modest request with constitutional principles, legal arguments, historical memory, and moral urgency. The recent representation by three distinguished retired civil servants regarding the absence of Assamese in public announcements at Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport illustrates this phenomenon rather well.

The substance of their request is difficult to dispute. Assamese is the official language of Assam. An international airport serves not merely as a transport hub but as one of the principal public faces of the State. Around the world, airports routinely use the local language alongside a national or international language. Visitors to Tokyo hear Japanese and English; in Paris, French and English; in Barcelona, Catalan, Spanish and English; in Bangkok, Thai and English. The principle is neither unusual nor controversial. It acknowledges both local identity and practical communication.

If Assamese was omitted from the announcement protocol, whether inadvertently or otherwise, it is entirely reasonable to expect the omission to be corrected.

What is perhaps more interesting than the omission itself is the nature of the argument advanced for its correction.

The letter invokes Ministry of Civil Aviation directives, passenger convenience, linguistic recognition and, most strikingly, aviation safety. It suggests that failure to use Assamese during emergencies could aggravate an emergency situation and potentially contribute to avoidable disasters.

Here the reasoning becomes less convincing.

Modern aviation is governed by highly standardised safety procedures. Emergency communication relies upon internationally recognised protocols, multilingual cabin crew, visual displays, universally understood symbols and carefully rehearsed procedures. One may certainly argue that communicating in the local language improves inclusiveness and comprehension for some passengers. Demonstrating that the absence of Assamese announcements materially compromises aviation safety, however, is a much more difficult proposition requiring evidence rather than intuition.

Ironically, the strongest argument required no such embellishment.

A simple proposition would have sufficed: Assamese is the official language of Assam; this is Assam's principal airport; established administrative practice in India and internationally supports the use of the local language alongside Hindi and English. If this practice has lapsed, it should be restored.

That argument is complete in itself.

The question therefore shifts from language policy to something more revealing about our public culture.

The signatories are not ordinary citizens unfamiliar with government. They are retired senior officers who spent decades inside the administrative system. They know better than most that procedures occasionally fail, communication gaps occur, and oversights happen without ideological intent. They also know that institutions generally appreciate being allowed to correct mistakes without unnecessary confrontation.

One might therefore have expected a representation framed primarily as an administrative correction rather than as an argument approaching constitutional litigation.

Why, then, did experienced administrators choose a more elaborate route?

One explanation is that they were not writing merely to the airport authorities. Public letters always have two audiences. One is the institution receiving the representation. The other is the wider public reading it through newspapers and social media. The latter often expects firmness, visible advocacy and detailed justification. In that sense, the letter may reflect not simply the authors' own reasoning but the psychology of the community they sought to represent.

Another possibility is more subtle. Perhaps they believe that institutions today respond more readily to pressure than to quiet persuasion. If a routine request risks being ignored, it becomes tempting to strengthen the case by invoking legal principles, public safety and constitutional values. The argument becomes larger than the original problem because experience suggests that modest arguments sometimes fail to attract attention.

Whether this reflects reality or merely perception is difficult to establish. Yet the perception itself is important.

A mature administrative culture does not require every procedural lapse to become a public campaign. It possesses sufficient institutional confidence to say, "Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We shall correct it." Citizens, in turn, trust that such responses are genuine.

Where that confidence weakens, something curious happens. Citizens increasingly feel obliged to construct elaborate justifications for relatively straightforward requests. Institutions, meanwhile, become defensive because every correction appears to imply an admission of fault. The relationship shifts from cooperative problem-solving to adversarial argument.

This may be the deeper lesson behind the episode.

The omission of Assamese from airport announcements, if indeed it occurred, deserves correction. But perhaps equally deserving of reflection is our instinctive belief that a correction must first be transformed into a contest of legal authority, moral principle and public symbolism before action becomes likely.

There is a certain paradox here. The greater the institutional trust in a society, the less elaborate the arguments required to correct small mistakes. Conversely, where trust diminishes, even experienced administrators who know perfectly well that oversights happen may feel compelled to assemble every conceivable justification before asking for a relatively routine administrative amendment.

That may tell us more about the present state of our civic culture than about airport announcements themselves.

Perhaps the most mature response would neither minimise the omission nor dramatise it. It would simply recognise that public institutions occasionally make mistakes, that citizens are entitled to point them out, and that good administration consists not in never erring but in correcting errors promptly, gracefully and without requiring anyone to argue beyond what the facts themselves already establish.

In the end, the measure of an institution is not whether it is flawless. It is whether a simple mistake can still be corrected by a simple request. When that becomes difficult, it is not merely language policy that deserves examination, but the condition of trust between institutions and the citizens they exist to serve.

(Author’s Note: Dr Jayanta Biswa Sarma writes on politics, institutions, and society through the lenses of history, philosophy, and systems thinking, drawing on both Indian and Western intellectual traditions. Artificial intelligence tools may be used in preparing this article as research and editorial aids. All arguments, interpretations, and final editorial judgement remain the author’s responsibility)